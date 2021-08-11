Boys and Girls Club of Vernon to host The Great Start Back to School Bash

WILBARGER COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — As the school year kicks off, the Boys and Girls Club of Vernon is helping connect families to various organizations in the area with The Great Start Back to School Bash.

The event kicks off Thursday, August 12, from 5 p.m. till 7:30 p.m. at the Boys and Girls Club of Vernon.

The Great Start is an informative family event that is intended to allow people the chance to signup for different organizations, clubs, and groups.

The event will also be offering free haircuts, COVID vaccines, bounce houses and so much more!

For more information, visit the Boys and Girls Club of Vernon’s Facebook page.