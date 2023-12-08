WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A huge Hello Texoma from hundreds of kids and community members who crowded the Boys and Girls Club gym for a 95th year of celebration of the holiday season.

Santa Clause, of course, was there for the Boys and Girls Club Christmas Party, delivering gifts to children who have been good this year.

Executive director Randy Cooper said he remembers the excitement this night brought as a child in the program as well.

“I’ve been on both sides of the fence,” Cooper said. “As a youngster, I remember that sack of goodies. I was excited to get run home and start consuming candy and other goodies in there. And, on the other side of the fence, I realized the importance and the work with a board team and donors to see that this party continues to happen to impact kids and community.”

All Boys and Girls Clubs will be open for the holidays from December 19 through December 22, and then again from December 27 through December 29.

Their hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.