WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Boys & Girls Club Alumni and Friends are joining with the Wichita Falls Mavericks to raise money for the Boys & Girls Club.

Randy Cooper with the Boys & Girls Club joined our morning show to talk about the upcoming Legacy Dinner.

Carney Porter: Well, Randy Cooper with the Boys and Girls Club is with us this morning to talk about an exciting event coming up. Thank you so much for being with us.

Randy Cooper: It’s my pleasure, Carney, and good morning. The Legacy Dinner is a partnership between our local Mavericks and the Boys and Girls Club’s Alumni and Friends. And simply, it is a fundraiser to benefit young people. Portion of the proceeds go to scholarships, program services and facility enhancements at Boys and Girls Clubs.

Now it’s right around the corner. Next Thursday, April 6th, MPEC Exhibit Hall. Doors open 5 p.m., and 6 p.m. the Mavericks are center stage with that traditional meal. The ribs, the beans, the potatoes. My goodness. It’s going to be great.

Carney Porter: All the fixings. Now, besides that delicious meal, what else can people look forward to when they come out and enjoy the night with you guys?

Randy Cooper: Our guests that evening will experience live music. We’ll also have silent and live auctions. We are also going to recognize Legacy honorees for 2023. And these two ladies are exceptional examples of community service. Gayle Richardson and Nancy Marks are keynote that evening. Speaker is George Eustice. He is commander, U.S. Navy retired. He’s also senior lecturer emeritus, Texas A&M University, retired from there as well.

And we’re just going to have a great evening. Tickets, $60. And it is a fundraiser to benefit young people. Tables of eight, only $400 in the audience. But if they want more information or to purchase tickets, they can call us at the main office at (940) 322-2012 or simply go online to WFBGCalumni.org.

Carney Porter: Well, perfect. It sounds like a great time, and I know people are looking forward to it. Thank you so much for joining us this morning. We appreciate it.

Randy Cooper: Thank you for your courtesy.

Carney Porter: Of course.