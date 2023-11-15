WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The 67th Annual Boys & Girls Clubs of Wichita Falls Toy Bowl Football Championships will kick off at City View Independent School District.

The Toy Bowl Games will be held on Saturday, November 18, starting at 9 a.m. at City View ISD.

In early 1957, Orville Ayers presented the “Toy Bowl Games” to Graham Ball, Executive Director of the Boys Club, to give the football season an entertaining ending for the boys and coaches.

The Toy Bowl now benefits the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank.

Since 2017, the Veteran Stadium in City View has been the home of the Toy Bowl Games.

Admission to all games is $5 for adults – or 4 cans of food – and $3 for students (ages 6-17) or 3 cans of food. Children five and under are admitted free.

All food collected will be donated to the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank.

Games begin with the Junior Varsity at 9 a.m., followed by the American League game at 11 a.m. and the National League game at 1 p.m.

For more information, please contact the Boys & Girls Clubs of Wichita Falls at (940) 761-4134 or (940) 322-2012