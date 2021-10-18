Breast Cancer Awareness fundraiser ‘Hip Hop Beer Yoga’ set for October 23

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Get ready to head to Downtown Wichita Falls this weekend for a beer, some yoga, and an opportunity to raise money for a great cause.

Weightless is hosting “Hip Hop Beer Yoga” on Saturday, October 23 in front of Maniac’s Mansion in the heart of Downtown Wichita Falls, beginning at 6 p.m.

The cost to register is $25, and all proceeds go to United Regional to help provide free breast health checkups.

The event is BYOB.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and event organizers are looking to help provide breast health checkups and mammograms to those who otherwise couldn’t afford it.

Last year, the event raised $600 for uninsured and underinsured women to receive life-saving mammograms.

Shirts will also be available for purchase.

For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.