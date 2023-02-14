WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — March into spring with the latest pop-up shop location featuring vendors from around the area.

Shop all weekend from March 3 to the 5 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Stone Palace on 1211 Indiana Ave. The event is hosted by Bows and More by Sabrina and The Modest Moon.

Admission is free and people can enjoy food, fun, and, as expected, lots of shopping!

Spaces are still available for any vendors wanting to set up.

Spaces cost $50 for all three days and you can contact Sabrina Martinez at 940-867-2947 to reserve a space and for any questions.