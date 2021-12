WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — B. Therese’ Balanced Life Ministries will provide cheer and blessings to 222 individuals and/or families this holiday season.

The event will be held on Sunday, Dec. 19, at Lake Wichita Park from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the pavilion area. The event is first-come, first-serve and people are encouraged to RSVP.

People will either receive a gift card or gift for a child in their household.

To donate, volunteer or register for the event click here.