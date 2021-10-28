Burkburnett churches to hold Fall Festival

BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — It may be time for Halloween, but with the temperatures we’ve been having, it’s also time for a fall festival.
On Saturday, October 30, from 3 to 5 p.m., Central Baptist, First Baptist and Jan Lee Baptist Churches will be hosting a Fall Festival in Burkburnett.
It will take place at the Burkburnett Community Center located at 735 Davy Drive.
There will be games, a bounce house, food, door prizes and lots of candy.
The event is free to attend and open to the entire community.