Burkburnett churches to hold Fall Festival

More than 1,000 homes in Burkburnett are without power according to Oncor and city officials are stepping in to help residents tonight.

BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — It may be time for Halloween, but with the temperatures we’ve been having, it’s also time for a fall festival.

On Saturday, October 30, from 3 to 5 p.m., Central Baptist, First Baptist and Jan Lee Baptist Churches will be hosting a Fall Festival in Burkburnett.

It will take place at the Burkburnett Community Center located at 735 Davy Drive.

There will be games, a bounce house, food, door prizes and lots of candy.

The event is free to attend and open to the entire community.