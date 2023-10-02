BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — Boomtown is the place to be for down-home, family-friendly fun this weekend.

On Saturday, October 7, 2023, Burkburnett will be hosting its annual Friendship Festival. Dozens of vendors will be set up for a local shopping extravaganza, along with a number of food trucks, serving everything from funnel cakes and roasted corn on the cob to hamburgers and hot dogs.

For the kids, there will be inflatable bounce houses, face painting, pony rides and a petting zoo.

Plus, singer Pat Green will also be performing at 6:30 p.m. that night at the Friendship Amphitheater.

The fun kicks off Saturday at 10 a.m. at Friendship Park.

If you’re looking to start the celebration a little early with some exercise, you can get signed up for the Boomtown Blowout Bike Ride.

Participants can take part in 5, 15, 25 or 50-mile rides through town and the surrounding areas, as well as a community-wide paint-by-numbers mural. Part of the proceeds from this ride will help to provide funding for the “Bright Stars” chamber scholarships given annually to Burkburnett ISD graduates through the Wichita Falls Area Community Foundation.

The ride is set for Saturday at 8 a.m. The start and finish location will be the Burkburnett High School bus drop-off on County Road and Kramer. Registration fees are $30 per rider, $100 for a pack of up to 6 riders and kids five and younger are free.

Prior to that, on Friday, October 6, 2023, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., there will be a Heroes Burger Burn for all the First Responders who volunteer. Ride packets can also be picked up during this event at the Chamber of Commerce office, along with dinner for the night for just $10 a plate.