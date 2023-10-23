BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — Día De Los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is a day of celebrating and remembering past loved ones in Mexican culture that is celebrated on October 1st and 2nd.

Faculty and students at Burkburnett High School will be holding their own Día De Los Muertos celebration on Saturday, October 28, from 7 to 9 p.m. at the school’s front entrance.

The festival will be a safe zone for young Halloween trick-or-treaters, as well as a great cultural learning opportunity.

The AP Spanish class has put together the festival for the community for the past few years, and they have come up with station activities like: sugar skull designing, face paint and plenty of games.

There will be Mexican snacks available to buy, and different student organizations will also have items for sale.

The festival is free for the community to attend.

Make sure to bring canned goods and non-perishables you’d like to donate with you, though, as the event kicks off Burkburnett High School’s holiday food drive that supports the local food bank.