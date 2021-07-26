Burkburnett Project Back to School to be held August 7

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — All Burkburnett students are invited to Project Back to School Burkburnett on August 7.

The 2021 Project Back to School Burkburnett rally will be held on August 7 from 7 a.m. until 9 a.m. at Overton Ray Elementary located at 345 DW Taylor Pathway.

All qualifying students can receive free school supplies, backpacks and vaccinations. Students enrolled in Head Start through 5th grade and who qualify for the lunch program will receive school supplies and backpacks. Students 6th through 12th grade will receive free supplies but not backpacks.

To receive free school supplies the student must provide proof of eligibility, which is a letter showing qualification for the free or reduced lunch program, Medicaid or CHIP letter, Lone Star Card, TANF, or Food Stamp letter. If you have alternate proof than what is listed that might be accepted as well. In addition, students must be enrolled in a Burkburnett ISD school, be accompanied by an adult if under 16 years of age and complete a registration card.

For more information call 1-877-541-7905 or visit the Facebook page.