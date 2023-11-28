WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Café Con Leche, a local organization focused on empowering young students in education, is holding a community event for parents and students interested in college preparation.

The Community Café will happen on Thursday, November 30, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the Dillard Building on Midwestern State University’s campus.

A presentation will be shown during the event that addresses the importance of college education and family support.

Parents and students both will benefit from learning about financial aid and ways to begin preparing for college while in high school.

Refreshments will be offered at the event, and first-generation students will have the opportunity to sign up for two scholarships through Vernon College and Midwestern State University.

The presentation will be in both Spanish and English, and the event is open for the community. For more information, call (940) 447-4863 or (940) 224-4687.