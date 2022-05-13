WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A hometown favorite returns to downtown Wichita Falls Saturday, May 14.

Cajun Fest 2022 will kick off at 11 a.m. on the corner of 9th and Ohio.

Officials with Downtown Wichita Falls Development said they’ll have a whopping 3,500 pounds of crawfish ready to go. And of course, there will be plenty of Cajun classics to go with the crawfish.

There will also be live music, a crawfish-eating contest, a children’s area and so much more.

Tickets are just $7 if bought in advance, and $10 at the gate. Kids 12 and under get in for free.

To purchase tickets, follow this link.