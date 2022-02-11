WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Everyone likes getting chocolate on Valentine’s Day and what better way to treat your special someone while supporting a great cause.

Camp Fire candy sells just in time for your favorite Valentine. An individual box of candy sells for just $6.

Camp Fire products include Peanut Butter Bears, Adams & Brooks P’Nuttles, four kinds of Powers Trail Mix, Brown & Haley Almond Roca and Mint Patties and a new product, Pecanbacks (pecans covered with caramel then drenched in milk chocolate).

The Camp Fire Candy Sale is a decades-old tradition for the 107 year old Council. Generations of Camp Fire youth have served the organization by selling candy.

“Young people who participate in the annual Camp Fire Candy Sale are taking part in a unique learning opportunity emphasizing presentation skills, public speaking, math skills, teamwork, responsibility, confidence and goal-setting” said Bettye Ricks, Executive Director of the Camp Fire North Texas Council.

From January 20, 2022, through February 20, 2022, Camp Fire is conducting its annual Candy Sale, and proceeds will be used to provide the wide variety of programs available to our youth and to make these programs more affordable.

For more information about the sale or to purchase candy, you can call the Camp Fire office at (940) 322-5209 or drop by the office at 2414 Ninth Street, send an email to info@campfirentx.org or visit their website at www.campfirentx.org.