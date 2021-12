WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Camp Fire North Texas kids are spending their week singing Christmas carols at local nursing homes and rehabilitation centers.

The children in Camp Fire’s After School program are “Giving Service”, the motto of Camp Fire North Texas.

Throughout the week, the kids will be going to nursing homes and rehab centers to sing Christmas songs and carols with the residents and patients.

Find more information about Camp Fire’s After School program here.