Camp Fire to begin 72nd annual Candy Sale to support veterans

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Beginning Thursday, January 20, Camp Fire members will be conducting the Camp Fire Candy Sale. They will be selling at big events, businesses and knocking on neighborhood doors.

Camp Fire has been selling candy since 1948, 72 years ago. Proceeds will go toward all Camp Fire programs.

Camp Fire is giving the community an opportunity to purchase cases of candy for veterans. This is a wonderful way to support Camp Fire and hopefully put a smile on the face of a veteran.

The organization will be sending candy this year to those men and women in the Veteran’s Hospitals in Dallas and Oklahoma City and Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, which is home to the ‘Wounded Warriors Project’.

If you would like to be a part of this project, you can purchase a case of 15 boxes for $90. Your name will be placed on the cases you purchase. Please purchase from a youth member or call them at (940) 322-5209 or stop by the Camp Fire office at 2414 Ninth Street.

The Patterson Auto Group has gotten the sale off to a good start by purchasing the first 500 boxes of candy to send to the Veterans.

Steve Garner with Patterson Auto Group said, “We are proud to help Camp Fire North Texas and the hundreds of youngsters they serve.”

For more information about the sale or to purchase candy, you can send an email to info@campfirentx.org or visit their website here.