WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Camp Fire is celebrating our generation of youth during Absolutely Incredible Kid Day!

For Absolutely Incredible Kid Day, Camp Fire is asking adults and teens to write letters of encouragement and inspiration to show the youth how much they are appreciated.

The goal is for every kid in America to receive a letter on March 17. Letters can be left in lunch boxes, hidden in pockets, left on pillows, and tucked into backpacks.

Camp Fire believes that helping a young person become who they want to be takes time and encouragement and by passing along a note for Absolutely Incredible Kid Day is a start to discovering the exceptional people they are.

For more information you can call Camp Fire North Texas at (940) 322-5209.