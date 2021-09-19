Caribfest 2021 back after year hiatus due to pandemic

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — After taking a hiatus last year due to the pandemic, MSU’s Caribbean Students Organization is bringing the fete and fun back to Wichita Falls with Caribfest 2021!

The three day weekend kicks of Thursday evening, Sept. 23, with a culture show. Also included in the weekend is a Soca show, an ll white glow fete and the highly anticipated parade.

The purpose of the event, in its 23rd year, is not only to bring a taste of the Caribbean to the Falls but to give back to the community these students now call home.

This year all proceeds will go to MSU Student Relief Fund. All events are free except the culture show and glowfete which are $5 and $10 respectively.

Click here for more information.