WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Red River are celebrating their 40th anniversary with a night of fun and games this April.

To celebrate, CASA is bringing back the beloved CASAblanca event starting at 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 15, at The Forum located at 2120 Speedway Ave. in Wichita Falls.

The night will include live music from The Special Edition Band, food and desserts, a bar, raffle prizes, casino games and more.

The CASAblanca event has not been held since 2017, but it’s making a comeback and hoping to raise money to help CASA continue its mission of advocating for children inside of courtrooms.

There are three ticket options available for purchase:

Platinum Sponsor – $1,500 : 8-top table, plated meal, two drink tickets and $50 worth of game chips per person

: 8-top table, plated meal, two drink tickets and $50 worth of game chips per person Gold Sponsor – $600: 4-top table, heavy hors d’oeuvres, two drink tickets and $30 worth of game chips per person

4-top table, heavy hors d’oeuvres, two drink tickets and $30 worth of game chips per person General Admission – $125: heavy hors d’oeuvres, one drink ticket and $20 worth of game chips per person

To purchase tickets, you can stop by the CASA office at 808 Austin Street or call them at (940) 766-0552.