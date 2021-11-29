CASA of Red River hosting ‘Good Eats For A Good Cause’ at Chili’s

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Court Appointed Special Advocates of Red River are partnering with Chili’s to raise money that will directly impact the lives of children in our area.

CASA of Red River is hosting “Good Eats For A Good Cause” at Chili’s on Call Field Road until 8 p.m. Monday, November 29.

Chili’s will donate 10% of each ticket that comes in to CASA of Red River. Simply mention CASA of Red River to your waiter or waitress.

This event is sponsored by Tracey Denson State Farm, who will be giving out personal quotes during the event and will donate $10 for every quote given.

Additionally, those who wish to will be able to drop off donations, suck as individual personal hygiene items, coloring books, small toys, etc.

“Good Eats For A Good Cause” lasts until 8 p.m.