CASA to raise money at Beer and Bingo event

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A local non-profit that has been advocating for children for nearly four decades is asking for the community’s help as they hope to make the holiday season bright for the little ones they serve.

The mission of CASA of Red River revolves around having a heart for children.

These court-appointed special advocates speak up for young boys and girls who’ ve been abused or neglected.

CASA is in need of donations to help them continue to do just that.

So if you believe it is essential to campaign for child victims, CASA wants to invite you to Beer and Bingo at the Whiskeyta Club for an Ugly Christmas Sweater Party!

You can pre-order bingo cards now for 30-dollars. There will be prizes, including one for the best ugly Christmas sweater.

It’s all happening Friday, December 3 starting at 7 p.m. at Whiskeyta Club!