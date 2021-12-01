Casey Donahew live in concert at Kay Yeager Coliseum

Casey Donahew will take the stage at Kay Yeager Coliseum with special guest Triston Marez on December 17 to perform his biggest hits live on stage.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Texas County Music Star, Casey Donahew, is coming to Wichita Falls for a night of live music!

Ticket are on sale now and options include standing Party Pit for an “up close” experience, reserved seating, and floor tables that can seat six people.

Tickets can be purchased at the Texoma Community Credit Union Box Office at the MPEC or online at MPEC’s website. The box office operates Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.