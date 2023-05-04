WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Castaway Cove Waterpark will host a job fair to hire employees for the summer season.

The job fair is on Thursday, May 4, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the waterpark located at 1000 Central Freeway East.

There are positions open in all departments, including lifeguards, retail, food and beverage, admissions, group sales and maintenance & grounds.

Interested applicants can apply in-person at the job fair.

“We are looking for energetic, outgoing, and well-presented team members who enjoy creating a positive experience for our guests,” said General Manager Steve Vaughn.

Anyone ages 15 and up are able to apply. The employment perks include increased pay, new benefits, flexible hours and free admittance to the park.