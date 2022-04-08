WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Castaway Cove Waterpark is hoping to hire around 300 employees for the 2022 summer season.

Castaway Cove will host a job fair on Tuesday, April 12, from 3 to 6 p.m. at the waterpark located at 1000 Central Freeway East.

Positions are open in all departments, including lifeguards, retail, food & beverage, admissions, group sales and maintenance & grounds.

Interested applicants should apply in person at the job fair. Applicants are asked to come dressed appropriately and prepared for a job interview.

“We are looking for energetic, outgoing, and well-presented team members who enjoy creating a positive experience for our guests,” said Park Manager Steve Vaughn.

This is a great opportunity for high school and college students ages 16 and up to gain real work experience this summer. Employment perks include new benefits and a rewarding new earnings program. Plus, employees enjoy flexible hours and free admittance to the park during off-peak hours.

Season Passes, which offer unlimited visits all summer, are currently available for as low as $79.99 and are available for purchase at the park, by phone, or online at CastawayCoveWaterpark.com.