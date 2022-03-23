FORT WORTH (KFDX/KJTL) — Catholic Charities Fort Worth (CCFW), debuted its podcast “Lattes With Leaders” on March 14. This podcast is hosted by CCFW President and CEO, Christopher Plumlee, and sponsored by Casa Azul, a community-focused coffee shop that delivers Latino coffee.

The monthly series motivates new, current and future leaders throughout North Texas by sharing inspiring stories and lessons from notable special guests. “Lattes with Leaders” will detail the unique journeys and stories of perseverance directly from leaders in our own community.

“I am excited to sit and talk with these dynamic thought leaders from North Texas,” said Plumlee. “The path to leadership isn’t always linear and every leader has their own unique journey to share. My hopes are by sharing these stories and experiences, we can plant positive and motivating messages that will help our community flourish.”

In this first episode, Plumlee sits down with special guest, Leah King, President of Tarrant County United Way, to discuss her transition to the nonprofit world and the value diversity and inclusion brings to organizations. She also touches on how the pandemic created a necessity and urgency for her to be a more effective communicator to her team and the community the United Way serves.

The second episode of “Lattes with Leaders” will drop in May, with guest Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker.

“Lattes with Leaders” can be found on all streaming platforms, including Spotify, and can also be viewed directly on the CCFW YouTube channel.

Over the past 111 years, Catholic Charities Fort Worth has worked tirelessly to achieve its vision of ending poverty, one family at time, by working closely with clients to meaningfully change their lives through research-backed services designed to empower and deliver lasting impact.

Catholic Charities Fort Worth (CCFW) is a learning organization that believes every person should have the opportunity to live their best life, free from poverty. Founded in 1910, CCFW works every day to make this vision a reality, serving tens of thousands of people in North Texas, and across the nation, each year. CCFW is rooted in Catholic Social Teaching and reflects these values through our client-centered approach and commitment to ensuring our practices meaningfully impact the lives of those we serve. We strategically challenge the way poverty is addressed nationwide by creating solutions to meet the evolving needs of our community, eradicating the barriers keeping people in poverty, and transforming the narrative around poverty through advocacy and collaboration. To learn more about our unique approach, register for one of our virtual KNOW Poverty Hours at catholiccharitiesfortworth.org.