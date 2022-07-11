WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Catholic Charities Fort Worth is expanding services to Wichita Falls and will host a special event for expecting mothers.

The Gabriel Project is a service for expectant mothers, who are paired with a volunteer, or Angels. The parish-based project will provide swag bags filled with baby items and other helpful pre-baby accessories.

The event will take place on Tuesday, July 12, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at the Parish Hall of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, located at 1505 9th St.

“We are called to help our brothers and sisters in need,” Director of Parish Social Ministry for Catholic Charities Fort Worth Kasey Whitley said. “Families experiencing a stressful or unexpected pregnancy are in

need of support. These women have chosen life and we’re here to help them with encouragement, prayer and any other way we can.”

Expectant mothers are paired with an Angel, who follows them throughout their pregnancy and beyond offering help with barriers such as childcare, transportation, housing, career, and vocational goals. When mothers are close to delivery, Angles provide items for the baby such as diapers, wipes and more.

Expectant mothers in the Wichita Falls area can contact the Gabriel Project by phone at 940-331-

6147 or by email at gabrielproject@ccdofw.org.