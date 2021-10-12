Cattle Baron’s Ball is kicking off 30 years in Wichita Falls with “Putting Fore a Purpose” Golf Tournament

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Cattle Baron’s Ball is celebrating their 30th anniversary in Wichita Falls with the inaugural “Putting Fore a Purpose” Golf Tournament.

The tournament will take place on Friday, October 29, at River Creek Golf Course with registration and lunch beginning at 11 a.m. and the tournament set to start at 1 p.m.

For a team of four, registration is $400 and teams have the option to add an honorary or memorial hole sign for an additional $50. Guests and participants can also purchase raffle tickets to win prizes at the course before tee-off.

All proceeds from the tournament will benefit the American Cancer Society.

To register your team or to purchase tickets click here.