Cattle Baron’s Ball to hold fundraiser golf tournament

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — This year marks the 30th anniversary of the Cattle Baron’s Ball and what better way to kick things off than with a golf tournament.

Co-chair for the Putting Fore a Purpose Golf Tournament Tagan Couch said this is the first year they’re holding this tournament.

Funds raised from the event will go directly toward the American Cancer Society, as well as the Cattle Baron’s Ball.

Couch said there are plenty of team slots available, and she wants to encourage folks to sign up to help raise money for a great cause.

“We have tons of new stuff that other golf tournaments haven’t done,” Couch said. “We’re going to have live music, of course, Gypsy Kit is going to be catering the food, and then we have lots of fun games throughout the 18 holes.”

Putting Fore a Purpose will kick off on October 29 at River Creek Golf Course, with a shotgun start of 1 p.m.

Team slots are $400 per team, and you can sponsor a hole for $50.

For more information, or to register a team, check out their website here.