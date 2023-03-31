Loco for Cinco returns to downtown Wichita Falls just in time for Cinco De Mayo. People can expect, music, dancing, boxing, and more. Photo credit: KFDX

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — For the fourth year, a block of Travis Street will be closed to celebrate Cinco de Mayo.

The event will take place Saturday, May 6, from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The big fiesta will have live boxing, sanctioned by USA Boxing, music, food, and merchandise vendors, mural painting, and drinks!

Admission is $7 and kids 12 and under are free. All proceeds will go toward local non-profits Mexican American Veteran’s Association (MAVA) and Pontencia.

The mural project for Loco for Cinco is accepting applications for muralists. Alicia Duran, an event organizer, says 10 people from Dallas-Fort Worth have applied. The deadline to apply is April 10.

Click here if you are interested in applying to be commissioned for a mural.

Applications for vendors are also open. Email locoforcinco@gmail.com for more information.