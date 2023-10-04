WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Tricks and treats are being served up across Texoma all month long this Spooky Season.

If you’re looking to get your ghoul on without breaking the bank, be sure to check out these thrilling family activities happening in Wichita Falls all throughout October.

Halloween Market

Shop for seasonal decor and treats alongside the area’s finest artists and crafters at the Halloween Market at Big Blue.

Happening Thursday night, October 5, 2023, from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the last Art Walk of 2023, all are welcome to shop for treasures of their own at this after-hours event.

From basket raffles to goodies galore, this shopping extravaganza will get Halloween lovers in the spooky season mood.

Plus, the first 60 kids in costumes will walk away with ghoulish goodie bags, so don’t forget to dress to impress.

Haunting at the Falls Asylum

Happening every Friday and Saturday from 7 p.m. to midnight in October, this chilling tour is one you won’t want to miss.

With multiple reports of supernatural and ghastly activity, the Haunting in the Falls Asylum offers a fear-filled walkthrough of the old, haunted nursing home on 6th Street.

Tickets are $7 for children and $10 for adults.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit Base Camp Lindsey’s website.

Not So Scary Halloween RBNC

All are welcome to get their Halloween haunt on a couple of weeks early with the 17th-annual Not-So-Scary Halloween from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, October 13, 2023.

Suit up in your most ghastly gear for multiple chances of winning various costume contests, participate in crafts and games, including a giant candy walk, and dance the night away with DJ Marcus “Maniac” McGee.

Members can attend the event for free, children in costumes can attend for $3 and general admission is $6. For more information, visit the website.

‘Puffs’ at Backdoor Theatre

Hop on your broomstick and explore the Wizarding World beyond Harry with this hilariously clever Potter-inspired play.

With showings at 7:30 p.m. from October 6 through October 21, 2023, all muggles and magic-folk alike are invited to Backdoor Theatre’s latest show. Please be advised this show contains strong adult dialogue.

However, if you’re looking for a more hands-on role in ‘Puffs,’ Backdoor Theatre is accepting front-of-house volunteers throughout October.

Halloween in the Park

Calling all monsters, mummies, and more: All costumed citizens are invited to the City of Wichita Falls’ annual Halloween in the Park.

Get your tricks on at this free event on Saturday, October 21, 2023, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. as you make your way through the blow-up obstacle, and follow up afterward with tasty treats at the cakewalk and concession stand.

Participants can also look forward to pumpkin painting and decorating, carnival games galore, bounce houses, balloon sculptures, and more at this event at the Wichita Falls Sports Complex on Sheppard Access Road.

Plus, don’t forget to register for the free costume contest at 5 p.m. on the day of the event for a chance to win big.

Into the Woods

Don’t miss Wichita Theatre’s spook-tacular retelling of Stephen Sondheim’s “Into the Woods,” coming soon to the main stage from October 6 through 21, 2023, from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

“Into the Woods” is a 1987 production that follows the stories of several Brothers Grimm storybook characters as they interact with one other and a vengefully desperate witch.

Tickets may be purchased online or at the door.

Vampire Masquerade Ball

Paint the town red as you channel your inner Count Dracula while dancing till dawn at this one-night-only ball.

Hosted at the Deep End on Southwest Parkway from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m., get ready to get down to DJ MF Maniac’s beats that are just to ‘die’ for. Plus, Midray Photography will be there to capture the evening’s excitement.

To learn more about how to attend the Ball, visit the event’s Facebook page.

To stay up-to-date on these and other haunting Halloween activities, be sure to visit Texoma’s Homepage for more.