WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce‘s monthly Wake Up Wichita Falls networking program will be hosted in the month of December by Hoegger Communications.

The event will take place Thursday, December 16 beginning at 8 a.m. at the Hoegger Communications office, located at 901 Indiana Street Suite 100 in Downtown Wichita Falls.

There will be food, coffee, and door prizes.

If you have any questions, contact the Chamber by email or call (940) 723-2741.