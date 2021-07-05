Chartwells to host job fair before start of school year

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJLT) — The Wichita Falls ISD Child Nutrition Department, powered by Chartwells K12, is gearing up for their hiring push that happens at the beginning of the school year.

Chartwells K12 will be hosting a Hiring Fair on July 13 at Wichita Falls High School from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.





Chartwells K12 will be at the front of the school to greet applicants during this time, and interviews will be conducted on the spot.

The positions available will be during the days only. No nights, no weekends, and holidays off.

Candidates can apply at the fair or in advance using by texting 558678 to 75000 or calling the Wichita Falls ISD Child Nutrition Department for questions at (940) 235-1065.