Child Care Partners Family Services Center to host ribbon cutting, grand opening

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Child Care Partners is announcing an open house and ribbon cutting on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at 10:30 am.

Child Care Partners moved into 119 East Wichita St last October. This move is an expansion of an already existing partnership with the Wichita Falls Housing Authority. CCP had been officed at the top of the downtown Federal Building for many decades.

“This move puts CCP in a location that is much easier for the public to reach with ample parking and a ground floor location. Furthermore, it has allowed CCP to serve an additional 12 infants as the space offers enough room for both a nursery and a gymnasium for a coming afterschool program,” Executive Director, Keri Goins said.