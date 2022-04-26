WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Nearly two out of three car seats are used incorrectly according to Child Care Partners.

Child Care Partners wants to help parents by hosting a free car seat inspection so they can buckle their children correctly.

The event will be held at the Child Care Partners office on 119 E. Wichita St. on Thursday, April 28, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Parents are asked to bring their children and know their weight and height.

For more information, contact Katrena Mitchell at katrena.mitchell@ag.tamu.edu or call 940-716-8610.