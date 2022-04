CHILLICOTHE (KFDX/KJTL) — The Chillicothe Volunteer Fire Department is holding a fish fry in May to raise money to maintain their equipment.

The fish fry will be Saturday, May 7, at 5 p.m. and last until food runs out. The meal will be held at the fire department’s address at 214 S Avenue H in Chillicothe.

Tickets are $10 for an all-you-can-eat meal, including sides.

To learn more about the Chillicothe VFD and what they do for the community, check out their Facebook page here.