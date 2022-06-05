NOCONA (KFDX/KJTL) — Rodeo season is here and the city of Nocona is getting ready for its annual event.

On Friday, June 10, get ready to experience two nights of a buckin’ good time at the 70th Chisholm Trail Rodeo located at the Chisholm Trail Rodeo Arena on Highway 175.

You’ll be able to see a number of events including mutton bustin’, bareback riding, saddle bronc riding, barrel racing, and bull riding.

Tickets are available at various locations throughout Nocona.

