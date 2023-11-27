WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Get ready to tap your boots and sing along as a Christian rock artist takes the stage at the MPEC.

Grammy Award-winning Christian rock singer Zach Williams will perform alongside special guest Riley Clemmons at the Kay Yeager Coliseum on March 23, 2024, in the “A Hundred Highways” tour.

Promising to be a night of unforgettable music and soul-stirring performances, the 7 p.m. concert will seek to uplift the audience through worship.

Plus, don’t pass up the ticket sales for Cyber Monday and Black Friday. The sale will end on November 27, 2023, at midnight. Use code “INSIDER” to get 20 percent off select tickets, according to the Wichita Falls MPEC’s Facebook page.

Visit the Texoma Community Credit Union Box Office at Ray Clymer Exhibit Hall from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday to reserve seats. You can also buy tickets online here.

For more information, call 940-716-5555.