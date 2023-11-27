WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Santa is coming to town on Saturday with the Wichita Falls Parks and Recreation Department.

The annual Christmas in the Park with Santa will take place Saturday, December 2, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Scotland Park Elementary School on North 5th Street.

In addition to seeing Santa, kids can participate in Santa’s Great Candy Cane Scramble, train rides, clowns, balloon art, take-home crafts and various carnival games.

The candy cane scramble is for children 2 years old up through second grade. The event and activities are free for the entire family to enjoy.

Santa will arrive at 12:50 p.m. on the Parks and Recreation train to the school gym.

For more information, call the Wichita Falls Parks and Recreation Department here.