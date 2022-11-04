WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Christmas Magic market and events have kicked off for this year.

The Junior League of Wichita Falls has hosted Christmas Magic 41 times and raised over $3.2 million for local organizations since 1981.

Christmas Magic kicks off every year with an exclusive Preview Party the Thursday evening before the event. This year’s started November 3rd at 6 p.m. with swag bags offered to the first 100 shoppers who arrived.

The Christmas Magic market opened Friday, November 4, at 9 a.m. in the MPEC Exhibit Hall. The three-day event will last until Sunday, November 6.

The market will be open Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. Tickets are $7 in advance, $8 at the door and $10 for a three-day ticket.

The market isn’t the only event happening during Christmas Magic, though.

The Santa Run 5K has returned for a second year and will start Saturday at 8 a.m. Tickets cost $30 to enter.

Kids 12 and under can run for free, and the tickets cover entry into the market, as well.

Runners are encouraged to dress up in their best holiday attire, like elves and Santa or with bows and tutus.

The race will start and finish by the MPEC Exhibit Hall.

For the children, there will be two times for a visit with Santa and cookie decorating during the Cookies with Claus event.

The event will include a story, a craft, cookie decorating and a visit with Santa.

Tickets cost $25 per child, and one adult is admitted with each child. Cookies with Claus will be held Saturday and Sunday at 1 p.m.

For an adult-themed event, Cookies and Cocktails will be held Saturday at 5 p.m.

For $35 per ticket, guests will get a signature drink, a recipe card and entry to the market. The Sweet Batch will also be showing you how to decorate beautiful cookies for the holiday season.

You can buy tickets for all events here.