BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — The 6th annual Christmas Parade of Homes was held Thursday in Burkburnett.

The parade was held Thursday, December 7, 2023, and for the small price of $10, attendees got to see decorations at nine homes in Burkburnett.

Some of this year’s fun themes were ‘Home Alone,’ ‘Weinachtsmarkt,’ ‘Mele Kalikimaka’ and ‘Here Comes Santa Claus.’

Burkburnett High School student Mitchell Roberts said it’s nice to be able to give back to the kids in military families to make them feel more at home.

“It’s obviously hard for them because they come from, you know, having no friends,” Roberts said. “So, it’s definitely, it’s helpful for us to be able to create other events in the future to help them out and make them feel a little bit more welcome.”

All funds raised from this event pays for all events hosted by Students 2 Students Clubs for military-connected students in the Burkburnett ISD.