WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Downtown Wichita Falls Development is looking for some elves to help during this year’s City Lights.

Volunteers will be able to help in different areas, such as: the 5K, scavenger hunt, helping load in and out floats, park activities and even being Santa’s helper.

City Lights events will take place Saturday, December 18.

Just a reminder: this year, they will be doing a reverse parade.