WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — It’s that time of year again: Officials with Downtown Wichita Falls development are hard at work getting everything ready for the 2023 City Lights Parade.

Executive Director Jana Schmader said this year’s theme will be Dr. Seuss and said you can expect to see several ‘Whoville’ characters throughout the downtown area. Things will be kicking off on Saturday, December 16 from 4-9 p.m.

Schmader said they are still in desperate need of volunteers to make this event successful.

She also said they are doing something special this year considering a recent tragic shooting that happened on Britain Street last week severely injuring Susan Kimes and Lindsay Garcia.

“She has made a profound impact on the City of Wichita Falls and our organization specifically, and something very tragic happened to her family, herself included,” Schmader said. “She is valiantly fighting for her life right now, alongside her daughter, and we could think of no better way to thank her for everything she has done for the City of Wichita Falls.”

The parade is set to start at 7 p.m.

For information on how you can get involved, you can click here.