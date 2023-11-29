WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As cheeks get rosier and friends bundle up to get comfy-cozier, get ready to snuggle up like two birds of a feather through a tour of the city’s festivities.

The City Lights Trolley Tour is returning for another year of guides through the most decked-out and lit-up scenes across Wichita Falls.

After a quick chat with Santa Claus himself, grab your complimentary hot cocoa and cookies on the second floor of the Recreation Center at 600 11th Street. Then, it’s all aboard the trolley.

Tours of the Fantasy of Lights and Country Club area will run in hourly increments from 6 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday, December 12 and 14, 2023.

Put on by the Department of Parks and Recreation, tickets are $7 per person and may be purchased online here, at the door or by calling (940) 761-7490.

To learn more about the City Lights Trolley Tour, visit their event calendar.