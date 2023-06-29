OLNEY (KFDX/KJTL) — The City of Olney is holding their annual early 4th of July celebration Olney in America.

The celebration is happening Thursday night, July 29, starting at 5:30 p.m. at the Olney Country Club. Fireworks will begin after sunset.

The event is free to attend.

Charisma Thrash: Today we have with us Luke and of course, the Mayor of Olney joins us, Rue. And they’re going to talk to us about their early 4th of July celebration Olney in America. So, gentlemen, welcome. And again, elaborate on this upcoming event.

Rue Rodgers: So this is our third annual Olney in America event. It’s kind of the kickstart to the 4th of July celebration holiday. And the last two years have been very successful with over 1500 people attending each year. And we’re excited to have the third annual, the Chamber of Commerce of Olney has done an excellent job of getting this event prepared and ready. And so we can’t wait to kick it off tonight and celebrate.

Charisma Thrash: Okay. And also, tell us, what can we expect if we were to come out to Olney? And I mean, tell us about the attractions, everything that we can expect.

Rue Rodgers: Well, I’ll let Luke hit a little bit more on that. But then the big overview: We’re gonna have food, fireworks, concert, and just a good community event tonight.

Charisma Thrash: All right. Go ahead.

Luke Leonard: Yeah, No, we’ve got some great food trucks. The event will officially start right around 6:30. Due to the heat, I think we’re going to delay the music until about 7. Our headliner tonight will begin about 8:00, which is Race Ricketts and full band, so that’s exciting. He just recently hit the number one song on local DFW Station 95.9 The Ranch, so we’re excited to have him back. It’s his hometown. So this is kind of a home viewing for him.

Charisma Thrash: Oh, that’s exciting. So this event is kicking off when? And where can everybody get information if they want to participate?

Rue Rodgers: It starts tonight. The gates open at 5:30. And it’s at the Olney Country Club. There is different, I think, on the Chamber of Commerce website, maybe the City of Olney website, you can get some information. But gates open at 5:30. The first band goes on at 6:30 and then Race Ricketts the headliner going a little bit after that. But the food trucks will be open, and then the fireworks will begin at dark around 9-9:30.

Charisma Thrash: Okay. Wow, that sounds so exciting. If you all are interested in heading out to Olney. Yeah, there's going to be some excitement out there. So, Luke, Rue, thank you so much for letting us know about tonight's event. And Texoma, head over to our website if you want more information.