City of Wichita Falls hosting Downtown Zoning Realignment Public Forum

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The City of Wichita Falls is hosting a Public Forum Thursday, December 9, 2021.

The forum begins at 6 p.m. in the MPEC Seminar Room. The City’s Planning Division will be discussing the Downtown Zoning Diagnostic Report.

Two points of discussion at the public forum will be:

The process for realigning the current zoning districts and reassessing the appropriate (permitted and conditional) land uses in greater downtown that better reflect recent development

Put in place a framework for future uses conducive for continued revitalization

For more information, contact Karen Montgomery-Gagné at (940) 761-7451.