City of Wichita Falls set to host second Neighborhood Revitalization Engagement Meeting

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The City of Wichita Falls will be hosting its second Neighborhood Revitalization Engagement Meeting on Saturday, October 23, 2021.

The meeting will take place at Floral Heights United Methodist Church, located at 2214 10th Street.

The City will be offering three sessions for the meeting, one at 9:00 a.m., one at 11:00 a.m. and a final session at 2:00 p.m. to allow the community multiple opportunities to meet and engage with City staff.

This meeting and discussion with residents, business owners, and community members will focus on the aspirations of the neighborhood and the future of the Central Wichita Falls Revitalization Area.

This public engagement meeting is a continuation of the City Council Strategic Plan to implement a Neighborhood Revitalization Program.

For those unable to attend, the public can provide their input through an online survey.

With the information provided, City staff will be working to create neighborhood initiatives based on the public input.

Anyone who would like to receive updates can sign up through the City’s Notify Me alert system on the Neighborhood Revitalization webpage.

Anyone with questions regarding the Neighborhood Revitalization Program or future meetings can call the City of Wichita Falls Planning Division at (940) 761-7451 or email the Neighborhood Revitalization Program.