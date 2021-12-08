City of Wichita Falls to hold public forum about downtown zoning

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — If you are interested in the zoning of downtown Wichita Falls, The City of Wichita Falls is hosting a Public Forum on Thursday, December 9.

The forum will begin at 6 p.m. in the MPEC Seminar Room.

At the forum, the Planning Division will discuss the Downtown Zoning Diagnostic Report. Points of discussion in the meeting will include the process of realignment for the current zoning districts and assessing the appropriate land and its use for the greater downtown area.

The goal is to put in place a framework for future uses of the area to continue to revitalize the downtown.

Parking for the forum will be available at the MPEC’s west parking lot along Burnett Street.