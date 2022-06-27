WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The city of Wichita Falls will be hosting a part-time hiring event for positions at the MPEC.
The event will take place Wednesday, July 6, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the MPEC. Hiring managers will be on-site to do interviews and possible job offers on-site.
The following part-time positions are available:
- Food and beverage server
- Concessions attendant
- Operations staff
- Ticket attendant
- Usher
For more information, call Susan Edwards in the human resources department at 940-761-6898.