WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The city of Wichita Falls will be hosting a part-time hiring event for positions at the MPEC.

The event will take place Wednesday, July 6, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the MPEC. Hiring managers will be on-site to do interviews and possible job offers on-site.

The following part-time positions are available:

Food and beverage server

Concessions attendant

Operations staff

Ticket attendant

Usher

For more information, call Susan Edwards in the human resources department at 940-761-6898.