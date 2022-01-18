City of Wichita Falls to host job fair

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The city of Wichita Falls will be hosting a job fair that offers same day interviews and job offers.

The fair will be hosted at the Workforce Solutions at 4309 Old Jacksboro Highway, Suite 300 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19, to Friday, Jan. 21.

On Wednesday, interviews will be for utility system worker positions with the water distribution department.

On Thursday, interviews for street positions, such as laborer, general maintenance, equipment operator, etc.

On Friday, interviews for positions with the MPEC and bus drivers.

Any questions call (940) 761-7615.