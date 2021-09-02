City of Wichita Falls to host neighborhood engagement meetings

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The city of Wichita Falls will hold its first public neighborhood engagement meeting with three sessions.

The Neighborhood Revitalization Program is a new initiative created from the city council’s strategic plan goal of revitalizing depressed and declining neighborhoods across the city.

The meeting is Saturday, September 11, at the Floral Heights United Methodist Church on 10th Street with three sessions at 9 a.m., 11 a.m., and 2 p.m.

City officials hope those multiple sessions will be able to accommodate as many people possible. Each session will be formatted the same and the same information with be discussed.